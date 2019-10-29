India’s festival diplomacy-US ambassador inaugarates Tawang Festival in Arunachal Pradesh irking China

The four day Tawang festival celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh was officially inaugurated by US ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster. He was the chief guest of honor and shared the stage with Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijju among many others attending the inaugural function.US consulate general in Kolkatta Patti Hoffman also attended the function.

Juster’s presence as a chief guest in the Tawang festival can be considered as a strong message for China who claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet. Indian and Chinese forces had locked horns earlier in the region and recently a visit of Indian PM Modi’s visit was also condemned by Chinese authorities. Earlier reports had surfaced that China built a wooden bridge near Chaglagam, a village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district.

Tawang is a harvest festival celebrated in the month of Bihu with many religious events, traditional and tribal dances. Exhibition of crafts, arts, and handloom products are held by the Tourism Department of Arunachal Pradesh.