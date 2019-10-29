J&K : Five workers shot dead by terrorists

Five non-local workers were on Tuesday evening shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the incident, police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the suspected terrorists.

The development comes hours after suspected terrorists fired on a CRPF deployment posted at a school in Drabgam, Pulwama district. According to updates from news agencies, some 6-7 rounds were fired at the school which was being used as an examination centre.