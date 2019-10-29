Man jailed, fined for illegally providing internet services in UAE

A man has been jailed and imposed to pay fine for providing internet services without licence in UAE. The expat has been convicted of illegally providing internet services to people has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined Dh20,000.

The verdict by the Court of First Instance and Appeals Court has been upheld by the the Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi.

The expat who was residing in the northern emirate was found by the investigators that was providing internet services to people although he didn’t have a commercial licence to do so. He was illegally setting up internet connection in resident’s home.

The Court of First Instance and Appeals Court sentenced him to six months in jail and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh20,000. Judges also ruled that the man be deported after serving his jail sentence.

The man challenged the sentences at UAE’s top court which upheld the jail term and fine. However, it cancelled the deportation order on grounds that the violation he committed is not a felony.