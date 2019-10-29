Men have to pass this test before marriage in this Gujarat village

The village of Piyaj in Gujarat has a unique ritual in place together with various other customs followed during the wedding ceremony. In this village, grooms are denied brides if they consume alcohol. The Groom has to undergo a breath analyzer test to prove he has not consumed alcohol.

The Piyaj village dominated by the Thakur community had earlier faced a disaster when a group of 20 young men, all aged below 20 died due to spurious liquor consumption. Later a 25 strong committee assigned by elders was appointed to check the groom with a breath analyzer and eventually it is a ritual now for all marriages. If the groom is tested postive he is guided towards the exit door, with no compromise.

Drinking during the pre-wedding festivities is also prohibited for the groom and if he has indulged, his family subsequently pays a Rs. 1 lakh fine to the bride’s family. Villagers claim that alcohol consumption has significantly reduced after the practice started.