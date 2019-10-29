New Indian Ambassador to UAE will take charge on October 31

The new Indian Ambassador to the UAE will take charge on October 31. The new Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor will arrive in UAE on Wednesday, October 30. This was informed by Smita Pant, Charge D’affairs of the Indian Embassy.

Pavan Kapoor will be taking charge as the Indian Ambassador on Thursday, October 31. Kapoor has replaced Navdeep Singh Suri, who has been the Indian Ambassador in UAE since 2016.

Kapoor was the ambassador to Israel over the last three years and was replaced by a new representative last month. Kapoor has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Moscow, Kyiv, London and Geneva. He has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.