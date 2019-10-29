New power struggle in Congress after victory

A new struggle to power has started in Madhya Pradesh Congress party and rule after the Congress party won the Jhabua assembly seat.

The victory in the Jhabua assembly by poll is a big relief for the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh, where its government is precariously placed. But the the victory also ignited a headache as Kantilal Bhuria who has won is demanding a place either in cabinet or in organization.

68 year old Kantilal Bhuria won from Jhabua, defeating his nearest rival, BJP’s Bhanu Bhuria by a margin of over 27,804 votes. Kantilal Bhuria has been a Union minister and state minister.

PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Varma, a close ally of the Chief Minister kamal Nath , on Monday demanded that Bhuria be made the PCC chief because he has held the post in the past. But this is a strategy keep away former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from the post. CM Kamal nath is the present PCC presdient.

Nath’s leadership came under the scanner when the Congress lost 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the April-May national elections.

After the disastrous show of his party in general elections in Madhya Pradesh, a dejected Nath had even resigned from the state Congress chief’s post, but was asked to carry on till a successor is named. However, the Congress has been unable to name a new state party president following factionalism in the Madhya Pradesh.

After the victory the Congress strength in the assembly has gone up to 115, just one short of the simple majority mark of 116. On the other hand, the BJP’s tally has now gone down to 108. The 10-month-old Nath government has been surviving on the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs.