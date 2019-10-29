Pakistan will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visa to non-Indian Sikhs. The non-Indian Sikhs will be given tourist visa to visit Kartarpur corridor and the other Sikh Gurudwaras in Pakistan during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The tourist visa will be issued to non-Indian Sikhs coming from Canada, America and Europe.

As per the Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India and Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims coming from India for one day would not require a visa. But these pilgrims will be allowed to visit only Gurudwara Baba Guru Nanak. Those coming form other countries will require a visa and can visit any shrine in Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims wishing to visit other shrines in Pakistan must obtain a visa.

The Kartarpur Corridor agreement was signed by both countries on October 24. The Indian side of the corridor will inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9.