Security personnel collapses during national anthem ; President Kovind, Nirmala Sitharaman step down from stage to check : Watch Video

Oct 29, 2019, 03:45 pm IST
A woman security personnel collapsed during an award ceremony on Tuesday. The lady fainted for a brief period when the attendees were standing for the National Anthem. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her junior Anurag Thakur rushed to inquire about the woman’s health. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

