Tamil Nadu: Toddler trapped in borewell found dead

All prayers and efforts went futile. The toddler aged two who was trapped in a abandoned bore well has found dead.The two-year-old boy named Sujith was trapped in the borewell since Friday 5.30 pm.

The officials who were in charge of rescue operations informed that the boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu found in decomposed state.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J.Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was “dismembered” and in a “highly decomposed” state. “Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child,” he told PTI in the early hours of Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan informed that those posted near the borewell observed foul smell around 10.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

Sujith Wilson had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti on Friday evening. A rescue operation lead by various central and state agencies active to rescue him.

Earlier on Monday, a heavy German-made drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of 88 feet, but rescue efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rain.