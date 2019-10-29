The success of Dubai Expo 2020 will be India’s success: Indian Consul-General

The Consul-General of India to Dubai Vipul claimed that the success of Dubai Expo 2020 will be India’s success “Since the Indian community is the largest in the UAE, it becomes our responsibility to ensure the success of Dubai Expo 2020,” he said to a UAE daily on Monday.

“Built over 4,800 square metres, the shell and core of the pavilion will be completed by March 2020. It will cover Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability as the main themes”, said the Consul-General of India about the Indian pavilion on the Expo grounds.

“Both the Indian state and central ministries will be participating, along with private entities. It will also showcase the Indian culture in a big way”, he added.

The Consul-General of India informed that the number of Indians in UAE has increased. “In the year 2003-04, there were only one million Indians in the UAE. Today, the consulate is catering to almost 3.3 million Indians,” said Vipul.

“An agreement between both countries was signed. There is a point person in an agency in India and one in the UAE,” Vipul said on the exchange of prisoners between India and the UAE.