This mobile company to launch world’s 1st 108MP camera smartphone

Xiaomi set to launch the world’s first 100MP camera phone on November 5. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will feature a penta camera setup with a 100MP primary sensor. While the Mi CC9 Pro will launch in China first, the smartphone is expected to make its global debut as Mi Note 10. Xiaomi has already teased the Mi Note 10 as the world’s first 108MP penta camera phone.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced it would launch its 100-megapixel camera flagship phone soon. 108-megapixel camera to be precise, this image sensor will deliver 12032 x 9024 pixels resolution images which usually comes from digital cameras.