Twitter hails Shah Rukh Khan’s interview with David Letterman

Oct 29, 2019, 08:18 am IST
The social media is praising the Bollywood ‘badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan . But this time not for his acting skills but for an interview given by him.

The latest interview given by the superstar on Netflix has made his fans fall in love with him. The interview hosted by David Letterman is currently viral.

Fans of King Khan took to Twitter to express their love for the superstar after watching the interview . The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is watching his own interview with younger son AbRam.

“So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today…on @NetflixIndia …” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips…”papa it’s not new…it’s just you!! Well…”, tweeted SRK.

Many fans and followers are expressing their love as comments for his tweet.

