Twitter hails Shah Rukh Khan’s interview with David Letterman

The social media is praising the Bollywood ‘badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan . But this time not for his acting skills but for an interview given by him.

The latest interview given by the superstar on Netflix has made his fans fall in love with him. The interview hosted by David Letterman is currently viral.

Fans of King Khan took to Twitter to express their love for the superstar after watching the interview . The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is watching his own interview with younger son AbRam.

“So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today…on @NetflixIndia …” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips…”papa it’s not new…it’s just you!! Well…”, tweeted SRK.

Many fans and followers are expressing their love as comments for his tweet.

King Khan's witty answers, some emotional stories from his life, the never seen before insight of the palace of King, some cute and funny moments with AbRam, A chef so perfect and so much more. The #SRKLettermanShow is the perfect thing to watch today ?? pic.twitter.com/gaO6IZDlBn — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 25, 2019

This interview was everything and more I expected it to be. There isn’t a star like @iamsrk. Had heard so much about his hospitality and saw it on screen when he got up from his seat and served david food with a sprinkle of lemon. #SRKLettermanShow — Kamal Panesar (@kamalpanesar24) October 25, 2019