UAE roads closed due to flooding : Watch Video

Sharjah Police announced that sections of the Kalba road towards Fujairah had to be closed after they were inundated by seawater.The flooding comes after the UAE weather department issued an alert regarding rough conditions in the Oman Sea. Met department wrote in a tweet that waves were expected to reach up to 7 feet high.

On its official Twitter account, the police urged all motorists to use alternative routes until the road is reopened, urging motorists to drive with caution.In a video that went viral on social media, the seawater can be seen on the roads in the Kalba area as the vehicles drive by slowly.Social media accounts stated that Corniche Road was also closed because of the flooding.

Sharjah Police officials on Tuesday evening confirmed that the roads were opened for traffic after the municipality drained out the water.