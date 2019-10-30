3 Indian -origin CEOs among top 10 best-performing CEOs

Three Indian-origin Chief Executive Officers (CEO) have been selected in a list of world’s top 10 best performing CEOs. They were named in ‘The Best-Performing CEOs in the World 2019’ compiled by the Harvard Business Review(HBR).

Shantanu Narayan the CEO of Adobe, Ajay Banga the CEO of Mastercard and Satya Nadella , CEO of Microsoft has been named in the list. Narayan is ranked 6 in the list while Banga is in 7th and Nadella is at the 9th position.

The list also features India-born CEO of DBS Bank Piyush Gupta on the 89th spot.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang tops the 2019 edition of the list. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos failed to make this year’s list owing to the company’s relatively low ESG scores. On the basis of financial performance alone, Bezos has been the top CEO every year from 2014 to 2018.

Four female CEOs made the ranking (all are in the top half), up from three in 2018 and just two in prior years.