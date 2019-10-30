42 people including 26 children killed in landslide

42 people including 26 children had lost their lives in a massive landslide that occurred in the African country Cameron. The landslide was caused by the torrential rain.

Landslide hi the Bafoussam town in the western highland of the country on Tuesday night. Rescue operation is progressing.

heavy rains is continuing in Cameron and neighbouring countries. More than 30,000 people were displaced in Central African Republic neighbouring Cameron.

Cameron is witnessing torrential rain for the past few days. The landslide was an after effect of the rain.