‘Bigil’ achieves remarkable achievement in Kerala box office

The recently released Tamil film s ‘Bigil’ starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay in the lead role has taken the box office by storm.

The film released on October 25, Friday has crossed 100 crore mark in just three days. The worldwide gross on the opening day alone is estimated to be over Rs 40 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the film has grossed approximately Rs 26 crore and thus the film has become the second biggest opener in the state.

In Kerala where Vijay has a huge fan following the film has become the second biggest opener of the year. ‘Bigil’ has finished behind ‘Lucifer’ to become the second biggest opener of 2019.

Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ had grossed Rs 6.37 crore on the opening day while ‘Bigil’ has earned around Rs 4.80 crore. ‘Madhura Raja’ is the third highest opener in Kerala this year with a gross of Rs 3.70 crore.

‘Bigil’ is currently placed third in the opening day figures of other language films in Kerala box office. Vijay’s own ‘Sarkar’ (5.62 cr) holds the first position followed by ‘Baahubali 2’ (5.45 cr). Mersal (4.65 cr) is in the fourth spot and next on the list is 2.O (4.15 cr).