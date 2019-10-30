Convicts to pay Dh.200,000 blood money in a murder case

In a murder case a court has asked the convicts to pay a blood money of Dh.200,000.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld the ruling by the appellate court in a murder case in which two workers had been convicted. The court also ordered the men to jointly pay a blood money of Dh 200,000 to the victim’s family.

Two workers have been jailed for assaulting their colleague to death after taking him out to drink alcohol. The men took him to a remote area and they drink alcohol there. A fight then broke out and the two workers attacked the man with wooden sticks and an iron bar. They fled the scene after he died.

They convicted will be deported after serving their jail sentences.