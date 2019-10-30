Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

in the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar in the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

As per the market experts the Indian rupee slipped down against the US currency due to the confusion in the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate. But the positive opening of Indian stock market and easing crude oil price has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 70.92 and then slipped down to 70.95 registering a loss of 11 paise against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee has settled trading at 70.84 against the US dollar on Tuesday.