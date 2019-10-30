Govt to remove Tipu Sultan lesson from school syllabus

Karnataka would remove the lesson on the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan from school history books as he was a “tyrant” and prosecuted the Hindus, state Chief Minister B.S. Yedyiurappa said on Wednesday.

“As lessons on Tipu Sultan must not be in school text books, we will not allow them to continue,” Yedyuirappa told reporters.

Tipu (1750-1799) was the king of then Mysore state in southern India and died in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war in 1799 at Srirangapatna near Mysore after a series of victories in battles against the British rulers.