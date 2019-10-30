India and Modi behind pollution in Pakistan,says Pak Minister

Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has blamed India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the pollution in Lahore, according to reports in the Pakistani media on Wednesday.

Taking to his twitter handle, Chaudhary said: “Indian level of pollution at Wagah is double than Lahore city.”

In a separate tweet, he said: “Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagah is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing in every aspect, irresponsible Govts are a curse.”

The statement of the Pakistani minister came after the release of the World Air Quality Index report, which said that Lahore was the second most polluted city on Oct.29.

According to the media reports, the emission from vehicles and industries, dust from the construction sites and burning of crop residue were the major reasons behind the increasing pollution level in Lahore.