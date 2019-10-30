” Let Thunderbolts take those who oppose encounter as a shield when going to arrest Maoists”: T.P.Senkumar supports Maoist encounter in Kerala

Thunderbolts, the commando force of Kerala police has gunned down four Maoist including a woman in an encounter in the Attapadi Hills of Palakkad in the last two days. As per the police seven member group of Maoists fired at the police team while they were patrolling.

The Kerala government which is ruled by left parties is facing severe criticism from the part of media, opposition and human right activists on this encounter.

Meanwhile, Former DGP T.P.Senkumar has come supporting Kerala police in the Maoist encounter. Senkumar who is considered to be a ardent critic of left government has expressed his support to Kerala government on his social media.

” Let Thunderbolts take those who oppose encounter as a shield when going to arrest Maoists. It is better to have a retired judge in the team to arrest them while they fire”, Senkumar wrote on Facebook.

