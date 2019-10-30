Monalisa break the internet with hot pictures: See pics

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks. Monalisa who is a pet of netizens because she never disappoints her.

Monalisa is very keen in sharing her hot and sexy pictures on social media.

Monalisa is yet again to make your day with her sizzling pictures on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a few stunning photos of herself with her fans.

Dressed in a white crop top and red hot pants, she looked smoking hot as she posed for the picture. Her minimal makeup, kohled eyes and open tresses complimented her overall sultry look.

Earlier, she posted a photo with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot which gave us some major couple goals. In the picture, she was seen dressed in a white tee teamed up with a black shrug and matching shorts.

Monalisa is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing Star Plus show ‘Nazar’ in which she is seen essaying the role of Dayan. Bhojpuri diva who made her TV debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss.