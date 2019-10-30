Latest NewsGulf

New  beach opened in UAE for public

Oct 30, 2019, 07:50 am IST
bu Dhabi Municipality has opened a new beach along the Abu Dhabi corniche, with a swimming area and sports facilities for basketball, volleyball and football and a children’s play area, has been opened for the general public.

The beach has two swimming areas each measuring 7,650 sq.m . The beach is located just opposite the parking lot near the Nation Towers.

The beach has facilities for basketball, volleyball and football, marine sports and other outdoor sports activities, a children’s play area and walkways for those wanting to do exercise.

Entry at the Abu Dhabi corniche beaches is free for swimmers and visitors. Swimming timings at the corniche beaches is from 6 am until sunset.

