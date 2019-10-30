Over 100,000 Pakistanis to join Azadi March against Imran Khan govt

A protest march against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition parties including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will be attended by one lakh people in Islamabad, according to reports.

An “Azaadi March” led by JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, will be held on October 31 against the current government which is accused of widespread corruption and rigged elections. Other participating parties include Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Over a lakh JUI-F party workers are reported to go to Islamabad for the protest, Pakistan-based Geo News said. More than three dozen JUI-F Members of Parliament have been assigned by the party’s top leadership to mobilise crowds from their constituencies for the march.

JUI-F has around 3.5 million registered workers who have contributed financially for the march, said Former Senator and JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah.