Pakistan has extended an invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, news agency ANI reported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as saying.

Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is a political party in Pakistan, said Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the directions of PM Imran Khan. It was then Navjot Singh was invited to come to Pakistan on November 9, the day when the corridor will be inaugurated.