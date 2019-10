A morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing an Arabic Emirati headgear on his arrival in Riyadh is viral on social media.

In the image, the prime minister can be seen sporting the headgear, known as the keffiyeh, as he is escorted by the governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, from the airport.

The image, a poor work of Photoshop, is viral with a misleading narrative that PM Modi dawned the headgear to “impress his counterparts in UAE.”