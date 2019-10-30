Revised fuel prices for November announced

Revised fuel prices for the month November has been announced in UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee on Tuesday. The fuel prices has been dropped down for the third consecutive month.

Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.20 per litre, down from the Dh2.24 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.09 a litre, down from Dh2.12 a litre .

Diesel prices have been set at Dh2.38 per litre, lower from Dh2.41 a litre in October. Fuel prices had previously witnessed a drop in both October and September.