Shruti Haasan roped in opposite Ravi Teja for action drama RT66

Shruti Haasan is gearing up for the release of the Tamil film Laabam. Meanwhile, Shruti has signed another Telugu film. She has been brought on board to play the female lead alongside Ravi Teja. The film has tentatively been titled RT 66. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is tipped to be a commercial entertainer in which Ravi Teja will essay the role of a police officer.

“Very excited to be a part of this project !! And to be working with Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni again,” Shruti wrote.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Telugu film Katamarayadu, directed by Pawan Kalyan and which released in 2017. Shruti and Ravi Teja had earlier teamed up in two films, namely Balupu and Don Seenu. They will be sharing screen space after six years. Ravi Teja is waiting for his upcoming release Disco Raja.