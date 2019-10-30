“Very Soft Lips”: Actress says after kiss: See the video

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and TV personality Ellen DeGeneres have celebrated their friendship with a kiss. Jennifer Aniston went for a lip-to-lip kiss in her talk show. Jennifer

Aniston was aslo eager to know about how was her kiss. For that DeGeneres replied that the kiss was pleasant.

It all started when Aniston asked DeGeneres that When was the last time she kissed a guy?. For this DeGeneres replied: “Why is everyone so shocked? I kiss guys, I kiss guys like that, I don’t make out with guys but I kiss guys on the lips.

In return, she asked Aniston: “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?”

“I don’t kiss girls on the lips, no …” replied Aniston, .

It was at that point that DeGeneres leaned over and smooched Aniston.

Aniston told DeGenres she had “very soft lips”, to which Ellen said: “So do you, that’s why I do what I do (like women)!”

She added: “No razor burns, soft lips,” to which Aniston sagely replied: “I get it.”