Actress Janhvi Kapoor offers sweets to kid, video goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a venue in Mumbai, where she was approached by a street kid for some help. Janhvi, who was also surrounded by paparazzi, offered the small child with some customary sweets on Diwali.

However, as she proceeded to enter the venue, she invited the small, underprivileged child at the entryway and offered some financial assistance as well. The moment was captured on camera and is now doing rounds on social media, attracting love, praise and appreciation for her.

Janhvi was dressed in a classy, nude colour outfit as she helped the young child before going her separate way. This is not the first time that Jahnvi has extended a hand to an underprivileged person and has gone out of her way to help someone. Several such videos of the actress from the past have previously won over netizens and this time was no different.