After Chamba tremors felt in Mandi HP,People abandon buildings in panic

Tremors were felt in many places at Mandi District of Himachal Pradesh.The tremors rocked buildings and people ran out for safety to gather at open places.The quake was felt at 12:44 PM and no incidence of casualty or property is reported.

The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km north-east of Mandi, the Meteorological department said.The earth quake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale.An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude had devastated the Kangra district in HP at 1905, killing over 20,000 people.The Chamba valley of HP felt tremors of similar magnitude on Tuesday.

The Himachal Pradesh is an earthquake-prone area and experts predict an earthquake magnitude greater than 8 in the near future.HP was devastated in the 1975 Kinnaur earthquake and expert analysis revealed only 3-5% of energy build-up was released from the inner tectonic plates following that ‘great event’. The energy build-up soon will reach a yield point according to experts.