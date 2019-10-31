Center gives nod to import American Chicken, Price 60 Rs per Kg

India and US are on the verge to strike a deal for the import of cheap American chicken to Indian market. The American chicken will only cost about 60 Rs for a kilogram giving non-vegetarians in India a delectable treat which may weigh light to their pockets.The US chicken will be available on Indian market from next year as per sources.

How ever the import of American Chicken will have a drastic impact on the indigenous poultry farmers, who are opposing the deal.The proposed 40 percent import of US poultry will adverse badly the functioning of lakhs of poultry farms, meat processing units and up to 40 lakh are expected to lose their job.

The cheap price of American chicken is due to the fact that majority of Americans prefer chicken breast to its legs.The chicken legs are processed and shipped to third world countries for a cheaper price.The opening of Indian market for US chicken arguably would be favored, as most Indians prefer Chicken legs or drumsticks to breasts.