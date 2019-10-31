‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’ threatens Pakistan minister

A minister from Pakistan has threatened that those countries supporting India will be attacked by Pakistan.

“If tensions with India rises on Kashmir, Pakistan will be compelled to go to war. Hence, those countries backing India and not Pakistan over Kashmir will be considered as our enemy and a missile will be fired at India and those nations supporting it,” Ali Amin Gandapur, the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan said .

A Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted a part of the video in which the minister is seen making the inflammatory remarks.