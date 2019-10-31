Cricket world prays for Australian Glenn Maxwell, Retires due to mental health issues

The cricket world is praying for the speedy recovery of Glenn Maxwell ,the Australian player who announced a back foot from cricket for an indefinite period.His withdrawal from all formats of cricket is due to a mental health issue he is suffering.

According to Glenn’s close circles he was having a rough patch with his personal life for the past one month.He met with Cricket Australia staff on Wednesday night, and is expected to miss the rest of the T20 internationals against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“He’s a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer,” national teams manager Ben Oliver said. “The well-being of our players and staff is paramount.Maxwell hit 62 off 28 balls in the opening T20 win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, and was not required to bat in Wednesday’s win.

Australian cricket team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said Glenn was fully cooperative with assessments and engaged with support staff in dealing with his mental issues.