Cyber attack at Kudankulam Nuclear Plant

The Nuclear Power Corporation Of India (NPCL) has confirmed that a cyber attack has occurred in the network of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu. This cyber attack took place early this year. But the critical systems are safe.

” Identification of malware in NPCL systems is correct. The matter was conveyed by CERT-IN (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) when it was noticed by them on September 4. The matter was immediately investigated by DAE specialists” informed A.K.Nema, the Associate Director and Appellate Authority. He also confirmed that the plant systems are not affected.

Earlier Pukhraj Singh an independent cyber security expert had initially reported the breach and he said that he has notified National Cyber Security Coordinator on September 4.

“KNPP and other Indian nuclear power plants are not connected to outside cyber network and internet. Any cyber attack on the Nuclear Power Plant Control System is not possible,” said. KNPP in a statement.