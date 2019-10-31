‘Dress properly, avoid porn: Communist party issues new moral code

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has issued a new moral code for its members and peoples in China. The new moral code is aimed at improving the ‘moral quality’ of the people.

The new guidelines has many instructions from budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn. The guidelines were released this week.

Titled “Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era” — advises readers how to use the internet, raise children, celebrate public holidays and behave while travelling abroad.

The guidelines from the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress calls for building “Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power”. The guideline also stresses patriotism and loyalty to the motherland.

The texts urge citizens to avoid pornography and vulgarity online, and follow correct etiquette when raising the flag or singing the national anthem.

The latest round of moral guidelines update an earlier set published in 2001.