Earth quake toll in Philippines raises, more than 400 injured

The 6.4 magnitude tremors which rocked Mindanao islands of Philpinnes left 90 percent of the houses at Tulanan to rubble and more than 133 government buildings were damaged.Death toll rised to seven and more than 400 were injured.

Although the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, it was followed by around 270 aftershocks, one of them reaching a magnitude of 6.1, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.The epicenter of the quake was 60 km from the Davao,biggest city in Mindanao at a depth of 7 km from surface.

Philippines is battered by several earth quakes this year, with the latest which struck in July claiming 9 lives in Batanes.