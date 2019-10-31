Islamic State confirms death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, appoints new chief

Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, said a statement released Thursday.

“We mourn you… commander of the faithful,” an audio statement read by Abu Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiHamza al-Quraishi, presented as the jihadist group’s spokesman, said.

Baghdadi, who led IS since 2014 and was the world’s most wanted man, was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday.