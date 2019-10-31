Kashmir has all elements to become one of most dynamic regions of India, says European delegation

Henri Malosse, the President of European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has said that Kashmir has all elements to become one of the most dynamic regions of India. he said this on October 30 after visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has reached very high level of growth. Kashmir, despite receiving subsidies, is backward because of the situation… Kashmir has all elements to become one of the most dynamic regions of India. India has reached a very high level of growth. Kashmir, despite receiving subsidies, is backward because of the situation”, said Henri Malosse.

A group European MPs has visited Jammu and Kashmir. This for the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The main aim of the European delegation to visit Kashmir to assess the situation of the state.