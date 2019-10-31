King fires palace bedroom guards for adultery

The King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has fired four more officials. This was announced by the Thailand palace on Tuesday. The four were all stripped of their ranks and titles.

The Palace announcement has informed that two palace officials, identified as bedroom guards, were fired for “extremely evil misconduct” and “adultery,” which it said was a violation of a code of conduct for courtiers. Two military officers were fired for being “lax” in their duty as palace guards and “behaving unbecomingly of their ranks and titles”, another palace announcement said.

Earlier last week, six palace officials were removed. They were accused of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service.

Last week, the king also demoted Royal Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi in an announcement, just months after granting her the title.

She was accused of being “disloyal” and conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who married King Vajiralongkorn in May just days before his coronation.