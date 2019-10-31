Man sets bike on fire after being fined by Police

A man in an inebriated state set his motorcycle on fire in south Delhi’s Saket on Thursday after an argument with traffic police who fined him for obstructive parking, officials said. The man was issued a challan of Rs 500, they said. The motorcycle was towed away by an Assistant Sub Inspector Rajender from Khoka Market in Saket for obstructing parking, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was parked in the no parking zone in Khoka Market and was towed away by the traffic police and brought to the temporary holding area in Pushp Vihar.