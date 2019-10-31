Rare wedding in Jail ,Gangster Mandeep Singh marries long term GF in Jail

The Nabha Maximum security jail in Punjab witnessed a rare occasion when a notorious gangster Mandeep Singh married his long term girl friend with in the prison.

Mandeep Singh known by his criminal name Gharu,had sought permission for a parole to get married three years before.Upon denial of parole he pleaded Haryana high court to arrange for an alternative.Mandeep’s girl friend,Pawandeep Kaur made headlines when she married him placing a poster in his absence.

Haryana high court gave orders to authorities to arrange for Mandeep’s marriage within the prison and the date was fixed to be October 30.The police set forth all arrangements and ceremonial chors and Pawandeep arrived adoring bridal attires together with her close relatives.The brides party where tightly guarded by security personels and taken inside the prison.

The wedding took place inside the Gurudwara in Prison and ceremonial ‘Anand Karaj’ of traditional sikh weddings also took place. Pawandeep departed from the jail around 4 PM to grooms home…with out him.