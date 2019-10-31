‘Religion shouldn’t be played with,’ BJP over government’s decision to introduce eggs in mid-day meal

BJP has come forward criticizing the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to include eggs in mid-day meals in schools.

“The BJP will oppose it. Religion and faith of the people should not be played with,” said national general secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya. Many other BJP leaders has also criticized the government’s decision.

“Vegetarian children also come to these Anganwadis. Separate arrangements should be made for them as well”, said BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma.

“We think this decision is a part of a larger conspiracy. If an attempt is made to harm the religious sentiments of the country, we will not accept it,” said BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari.

But the ruling Congress has said that the decision was taken to end the malnutrition among children in the state.