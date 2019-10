See the pictures of Bachchan family’s Diwali puja

Indians across the world has celebrated Diwali on Sunday. But now the Diwali celebration of Bachchan family has become viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared photos of the Diwali puja performed by his family on social media. The actor hosted an extravagant bash for his colleagues on Sunday and has been sharing glimpses of his family’s private celebrations on social media.

T 3532 – On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

?? ??? ???? ?? ????? ?????????? ?? pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

On the photos Amitabh and wife Jaya Bachchan are seen doing arati individually, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were photographed together.