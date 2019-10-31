UAE announces new holidays list for 2019-2020

The UAE cabinet on Thursday approved holidays for the public and private sectors in the UAE for 2019-2020.

According to the decision, November 9, 2019, will be a holiday on account of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), December 1 will be a holiday for Commemoration Day, and December 2-3 will be holidays for the National Day. December 1 falls on a Sunday, while December 2-3 are Monday-Tuesday. Therefore, combining these days with the weekend would mean a five-day holiday.

As for the year 2020, the list of holidays is as follows:

New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3

Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9

Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12

Islamic New Year: August 23

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): October 29

Commemoration Day: December 1

National Day: December 2-3