WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock for Android users

WhatsApp on Thursday announced the roll out of fingerprint lock for Android users. The feature was earlier available to iPhone users.

To enable the fingerprint feature, WhatsApp users need to tap on Settings> Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Turn on ‘Unlock with fingerprint’ and confirm your fingerprint.

Note that the feature is disabled by default and you have to manually activate it. WhatsApp gives you the option to set automatic lock ‘immediately’, ‘after 1 minute’, and ‘after 30 minutes.’ Users can also choose to show content in notifications. Enabling this means, you can preview send and message text inside new message notifications.

The latest privacy feature comes shortly after WhatsApp revealed its platform was hacked using Israel-based surveillance firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The company has also sued the Israel firm.

According to WhatsApp, about 1,400 users around the world were targeted by the Pegasus spyware. WhatsApp claimed that the tool was used to exploit vulnerability in its video-calling feature to conduct the cyber attacks.