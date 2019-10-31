‘Won’t be part of delegation if led by Chief Minister’ says Congress MP

Giving a shock to ruling Congress party in Punjab, party’s Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa said on Wednesday that he will not be part of the delegation to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan if it is led by Amarinder Singh.

Pratap Singh Bajwa accused that the chief minister has not kept his promises to the people.

“I will not be a part of the delegation led by Amarinder Singh as he has not kept his promises of bringing the culprits of the Bargadi sacrilege, those behind the drug mafia and other sacrilege issues to book. “He has not kept any of his promises by not taking action against the culprits in both the drugs and sacrilege incidents. The Akali leaders are known to be involved in the drugs and sacrilege issues, but the chief minister has not taken any action against any of them,” Bajwa told to a news agency.

Bajwa said he was keen to be part of the proposed delegation if it is led by former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

The former premier is part of the first Sikh delegation to the historic Sikh shrine after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.