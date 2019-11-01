Apple TV Plus now available in India : All you need to know

Apple’s new streaming television service ‘Apple TV Plus’ is now available in India from Friday for Rs 99 per month after a seven-day free trial period. It is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com. Customers who purchase new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

The service is available in more than 100 countries around the world and the content is subtitled or dubbed in close to 40 languages, CNET reported on Thursday.