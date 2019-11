Bajaj marks 9% dip in October sales

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported 9 per cent decline in total sales at 4,63,208 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 5,06,699 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were down 14 per cent at 2,42,516 units compared to 2,81,582 units in the year-ago month.Domestic sales stood at 2,78,776 units last month as against 3,19,942 units in October last year, a decline of 13 per cent, it added.

Commercial vehicle sales also decreased from 38,360 units to 36,260 units as compared to last years statistics.