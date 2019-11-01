Chief minister threatens to sit on hunger strike against denial of flood relief

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has threatened to sit on a hunger strike in New Delhi along with his council of ministers.They have claimed that while the Narendra Modi-led Union government has released flood-relief funds for Bihar and Karnataka, MP was left out despite CM Nath’s push.

The proposed protest was announced by state Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh on Thursday at a press conference, but he said that the date was yet to be finalised.

“Chief minister Kamal will lead his entire 28-member Cabinet in protest in the national capital. The next course of action will be determined by CM Nath,” he said.

Law Minister PC Sharma alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Madhya Pradesh and its 7.5 crore people because Congress was in power in the state. “More than 55 lakh farmers have been affected in unprecedented rain and floods, and 60 lakh hectares of crop destroyed, but the Union government is not releasing funds for MP,” he said.